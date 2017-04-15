Microsoft now ends support for few Windows phones

A new Windows Insider builds for both PC and mobile were released by Microsoft recently. The build number for PC is 16176 whereas, the build number for mobile is 15204. The changes in these numbers have created a problem here.

The build numbers of both Mobile and PC have largely remained same during the development of the Creators Update. The main reason for specifying the same number is to denote that they are developed from the code having the same version. There are few scenarios where there's a bug in PC which is irrelevant on Mobile or vice versa. But that's not the case in this build.

When asked about this change in build number with Microsoft people, few say that the build 15204 is post-Creators Update build and when some changes made to 16xxx branch becomes stabilized, the feature2 branch is said to go away. This makes PC and Mobile to synchronize on redstone3.

The build number 16176 is a Redstone 3 build which fixes few minor bugs and adds an access to serial ports from the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Whereas, the Mobile build comes with new privacy settings screen which will show only after installation.

The company also made clear about which Windows phone will receive this final Creators Update. The phones not present in this list will not receive any support from the company. The list given by Microsoft can be seen below:

- HP Elite x3

- Microsoft Lumia 550

- Microsoft Lumia 640/640XL

- Microsoft Lumia 650

- Microsoft Lumia 950/950 XL

- Alcatel IDOL 4S

- Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL

- SoftBank 503LV

- VAIO Phone Biz

- MouseComputer MADOSMA Q601

- Trinity NuAns NEO

The Creators Update for mobiles has not shipped yet. It is said to arrive on 25th of this month.



