Microsoft posts a massive 81 percent down in phone revenue

The Redmond giant hasn't sold a total of one million Lumia phones.

Redmond tech giant, Microsoft, today announced their financial report of their FY Q2 2017 that includes the last three months of 2016.

The company officially revealed that their smartphone revenue department sales were down by almost 81 percent, compared to the same period of 2015. Last quarter Microsoft sold nearly 4.5 million of Lumia handsets, and when compared to 81 percent down sided sales, the number of units will be less than one million, which is underwhelming.

Besides the phone business, the company disclosed a total revenue of $50.2 billion and that is slightly ahead of last year's total revenue, to be precise, it is up by 1.2 percent.

This story pretty much sums up on how Microsoft is struggling in the smartphone space. In spite of all these, the company is reportedly working on a smartphone, called as Microsoft Surface Phone to get them back on track.

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2017, 12:47 [IST]
