Microsoft’s Surface Pro leaked images reveals the design

Microsoft is all set to launch its upcoming tablet, Surface Pro. Rumors were claiming that this device will be unveiled on May 23rd.

The company has also sent out media invites for this event which is supposed to be held at Shangai, China on the same date. When just a few days left to officially launch this tablet, a new leak has surfaced online. Evan Blass came up with press renders of this upcoming device which speaks about its design. This new model is said to be the refresh of its predecessor Surface Pro 4.

Surface Pro and not Surface Pro 5 This upcoming device is called Surface Pro and this is the reason one can expect Microsoft's Surface Pro to launch. Because the company officially told that a model by name Surface Pro 5 does not exist and will not be released. Also Read: Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S unveiled at $999; availability debuts June 15 Resembles the predecessor Though rumors were saying that this new model will have a refreshed look, the leaked image reveals differently. It looks like the upcoming Surface Pro strongly resembles the previously launched Surface Pro 4. Accessories and colors included This device includes few accessories in it such as a pen and a keyboard. They come in four different colors. All are expecting this accessory to sport a different design when compared to the accessories of its predecessor Surface Pro 4. Upgraded processor and memory The new tablet is expected to come with an upgraded processor and more RAM than Surface Pro 4. The earlier version of the device was powered by Intel Core M3 processor and had 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It even had an option for expandable storage using micro SD card slot.

