Microsoft smartphone with a new version of Windows Mobile in the works

In the smartphone obsessed era, Microsoft is one of the companies that has been left behind by the other manufacturers. It has been quite a few years since the company started creating hardware, but it seems to be highly focused on the Surface lineup of laptops and hybrids.

Microsoft hasn't launched a Windows running smartphone in the past few years. This scenario seems to be all set to change right now as per a fresh report. It is claimed that Microsoft is testing such a device. Apparently, this report comes from a couple of sources inside the company, hinting that it could be authentic. The device in question is said to run a different branch of the Windows Mobile OS.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

A new interface It is said that the new UI will be different from the one we have been seeing in the Windows 10 Mobile. It is claimed to be in the early days of development as yet. Microsoft seems to be looking forward to reinvent the mobile experience by placing a different OS in front of its rivals. Some apps might be doomed It is believed that the new interface might mean a drop in support for the older Windows Mobile apps. The report cites that the old apps might not work with the new branch of Windows Mobile OS. Especially, the Silverlight apps seem to be doomed. This isn’t final These are just inside information and not the final ones from Microsoft. There are increased possibilities for us to come across significant changes in the same in the coming months. The phone seems to be in testing right now and it might take considerable time to see the light of the day.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source