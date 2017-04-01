Microsoft starts selling Apple iPhones after Samsung Galaxy S8 deal

Earlier we reported that Microsoft had signed a deal with Samsung for the newly launched Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. Moreover, as per the partnership between the two companies, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus would come as Microsoft edition models.

And that's not just it, customers paying a visit to Microsoft stores may not see Windows phones on display only. Rather, they will see Galaxy S8 smartphones in the shelves also. However, with this move, it looks like Microsoft is getting into phone retailer business.

With such aim, Microsoft may not be satisfied with having Samsung as the only partner onboard. While retailer business requires having more brands in the loop, surprisingly, Microsoft has yet again signed a deal with Apple to sell iPhones in its stores.

The signing of the deal now means that customers won't be seeing Samsung phones only. They will see iPhones as well. On the other hand, the new iPhones will be branded as Microsoft Edition as well. Softpedia reports that the iPhones will have the Microsoft logo on the back.

A Microsoft spokesperson has also told the publication that this new deal can be interpreted as an effective way to boost store traffic, thus leading to bigger sales for the company. The representative further stated, "Our deal with Apple helps us provide customers with easy access to our services even if they choose a different mobile platform. We respect everyone's decision to use Android or iOS, and this is why we're trying to help them make no compromise. Bringing Microsoft apps on as many devices as possible is a priority."

Now that the deals are closed, the Microsoft Edition iPhones will be on sale from April 1 and it will come with out of the box customization kit that with replace Siri with Cortana, a default Mail app with Outlook, and iCloud integration with OneDrive.

In addition, the iPhone 7 Microsoft Edition will be available in Silver, Rose Gold, Matte Black, and Jet Black colors. As for the pricing, the new iPhones will start at $899 (approx Rs. 58,261).