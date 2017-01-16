Microsoft Surface Phone might be a 2-in-1 foldable phone, hints latest patents

Redmond tech giant, Microsoft is slowly progressing their work on the Surface Phones, which are rumored to release in Q3 2017. That said, the Microsoft Surface Phone was a long-rumored project of the company.

Adding to the already existing rumors, today we have another news regarding the same Microsoft Surface Phone. Yes, the company has been granted the permission to manufacture 2-in-1 foldable device and that might be the Surface Phone itself.

That said, the patents show that the device will boast of a hinge that is used to rotate the device in any angle.

However, there is no relevant information regarding this for now. And, it is worth noting that most of the patents approved won't get cut into the final consumer product. So, take these with a pinch of salt for now.

