Mid-range Huawei phone with 4,000mAh battery spotted on TENAA, imminent launch possible

The Huawei flagships - P10 and P10 Plus have been unveiled. Now, the company seems to be prepping a mid-range phone that has been spotted on TENAA. The listing has shed light on some details of this smartphone, besides revealing its images.

Carrying the code number NCE-TL10, this new Huawei phone seems to employ an octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. The listing also sheds light on the 5-inch HD 720p display.

The device is question seems to flaunt a 13MP main snapper on its rear with LED flash. Up front, it is likely to boast of a 5MP front-facing camera. Alleged to run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, this phone could feature a fingerprint sensor on its rear.

The interesting thing about this smartphone is none other than its battery capacity. While the specs seem to be mid-range, the alleged Huawei phone is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery. The connectivity options we can expect from this battery prowess include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

It might arrive in Gold and White color options and its launch seems to be imminent in China as it has been spotted on TENAA. For now, there is not much clarity on this smartphone that we cannot say a word regarding its global launch or availability. We need to wait for an official confirmation from Huawei to know more about this mid-range device.

