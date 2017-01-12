Gionee Steel 2 with a 4,000mAh battery announced at Rs. 12,800

Gionee Steel 2 launched.

Gionee has launched a mid-ranged smartphone, the Gionee Steel 2 in the Chinese market at CNY 1299, which will roughly translate to Rs. 12,800.

This mid-range smartphone is unveiled in two color variants which include - Black and Gold. As of now, there seems to be no clear information on when the Gionee Steel 2 might hit India, but it might hit the Indian shores soon. Launched in two storage variants - 16GB and 32GB, which can be further expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card, the Gionee Steel 2 will sport a full metal unibody design, feature a 5-inch HD display and houses a fingerprint scanner incorporated home button.

Powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, the smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. On the camera front, the smartphone comes packed with an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie shooter along with screen flash feature.

The Gionee Steel 2 camera also comes with Autofocus, Geo-tagging, digital zoom, Panorama, Touch focus, Self-timer, Face detection, Smile detection, HDR, Face Beauty, Voice capture, Gesture Shot, GIF Mode, Pic Notes, and Smart Scan features.

All this heavy range of features is backed by a massive 4000mAh Li-Po battery, which Gionee claims to last for 28 hours of talk time and up to 528 hours when on standby.


Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 14:15 [IST]
