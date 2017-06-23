MIUI 9 to be unveiled soon?

After almost a year of development, it looks like Xiaomi is finally preparing to officially unveil its next major version of MIUI Android skin for its Mi smartphones.

The news comes from the company's account itself. As such, a few days back Xiaomi,s MIUI official had released a message which read, "forward these letters, you will have the universe and good luck!". And the interesting part, the letter came with MIUI boldly written in the message.

While the message may be simple but we are also assuming that the company is trying to say more. It might be that Xiaomi is giving us hints on what will happen with the company's user interface which has been in the testing and development phase for some time now.

A report from China-based site MyDrivers has pointed out that MIUI 9 is expected to come with features like a split-screen mode, picture-in-picture mode, SMS scheduling, screen recorder and there should be other new features as well with the update.

Further, MIUI 9 will also likely bring performance improvements and bug fixes compared to the current version. However, it is still a mystery in terms of which smartphones will be receiving the update but most likely the device released in 2017 should be the ones to get the update first. Mi 6, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4.

Talking about the roll out, Xiaomi is expected to push out MIUI 9 a month or so earlier than last year. The roll out of MIUI 8 began around August 2016. However, considering the past of Xiaomi right from MIUI 6, the iteration time interval between each version has been no more than one year.

Going by the present situation, as we are approaching a year mark it is widely expected that MIUI 9 will be released sooner rather than later.

That being said, there is also another possibility that Xiaomi could launch a beta version of MIUI 9 first in July. Then, it could be rolled out for Mi phone users in August. The company had applied the same strategy with MIUI 8.

In any case, rumors are saying that now we are just weeks away from an official unveiling. While Xiaomi fans may have something to look forward to, we just have to wait for now.