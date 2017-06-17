More than 40 million iPhones would be shipped this quarter; claims analyst

Apple seems to be have a good time ahead. We say this as the Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri claims that the Cupertino-giant is going to have a big quarter in terms of sale. He thinks that 41.5 million iPhones will be shipped in this quarter.

This suggests how there is a huge demand for the iPhones. If the analyst's claims turn out to be true then Apple will witness an increase of more than one million units shipped in the same quarter in 2016. However, Arcuri tells that the number of handsets actually purchased by customers could go down. Regardless of that, retailers and distributors will continue to have faith in the iPhone maker.

Speaking of the upcoming iPhone 8, Arcuri believes that the device will play a major role in the growth of Apple's sales and stock price. Moreover, analysts are also expecting a "super cycle" for the iPhone 8. Being the 10th-anniversary model, the iPhone 8 is going to come with really impressive design and features.

Even if the device doesn't get launched on expected time, it will still sell more than usual.

Well, only time will tell whether his predictions will come true or not. Meanwhile, the rumors and leaks regarding the iPhone 8 keep pouring in almost every other day.

Yesterday, we came across a new leak which suggested that there will be more than just one iPhone. The images that have been leaked show parts most probably for the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 and 4.7 and 5.5-inch devices which could be the 7 series smartphones.