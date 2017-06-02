Moto C budget smartphone launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with the essential features? Well, Motorola has just launched the Moto C smartphone in India.

Motorola's new offering Moto C is an affordable device and is packed with features which according to the company will give new smartphone users the battery life, performance and speed they need.

Commenting on the launch, Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India and Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Biz Group, said, "According to the reports fewer people are expected to upgrade to smartphones because of concerns over price, need and ability to use. We see this as a huge opportunity for a brand like us to initiate the smartphone journey for feature phone users. At Motorola, we focus on mobility through device innovation, user-centric design and smart connectivity to offer the best possible smartphone experience to the consumers."

While the new device promises great things, let's have a look at some of the features and specifications of the device.

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage Moto C comes with a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC which is paired with just 1GB of RAM. The device offers 16GB inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software Moto C camera sports a 5-megapixel rear sensor with 1.4-micron pixels, 74-degree field of view, fixed focus, a LED flash, and 720p video recording. In the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter with 1-micron pixels, a 63-degree field of view, fixed focus, and a LED flash. The smartphone is backed by a 2350mAh battery which is removable and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Other Features The smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE support and dual-SIM card slots. There is no fingerprint scanner but the smartphone does feature a 3.5mm jack and a micro-USB port. The dimensions of the smartphone are at 145.5x73.6x9mm, and it weighs 154 grams. Pricing and Availability Moto C will be available at Rs. 5,999 in all leading stores across 100+ cities in the country. The handset will be available in Pearl White and Starry Black color variants.