Moto C, Moto C Plus appears on EAC Certification site: Launching soon?

Lenovo's sub-brand Moto is all geared up to launch several smartphones in the coming months. Some of the expected smartphones include the Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and the Moto Z2 Force.

Moreover, these smartphones have been already making headlines as various leaked renders and rumors have popped up on the internet. While we somewhat know what to expect from these devices yet again, the Moto C and Moto C Plus models have reportedly passed a certification test in Russia.

Now, this also means that the Moto C series smartphones could be launched soon.

That being said, the smartphones have appeared on a Russian import agency website EAC which is equivalent to FCC with their model numbers XT1750 and XT1754. While this is exciting, we could expect that both Moto C and Moto C Plus could be made official in Russia soon. Android Soul was the first to spot the certification.

What we know so far Meanwhile, as per the reports that we have been hearing so far, the Moto C and Moto C Plus are being tipped to be entry-level smartphones. And the two handsets might even be even cheaper than the Moto E series. Further, these smartphones are expected to support 4G with VoLTE and according to the leaked renders and previous info, the smartphones could come with removable back panels. Moto C Talking about the Moto C, it is expected to come with very basic specifications including a MediaTek MT6737m 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The device should allegedly come with a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854) display. It should be backed by a 2300mAh removable battery. Cameras are touted to be 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Moto C Plus Likewise, the Moto C Plus is expected to be little larger in size and may reportedly come with a slightly bigger screen with an HD display and either 1GB or 2GB of RAM. The Moto C Plus is said to be armed with a similar 2-megapixel camera on the front, but this variant is expected to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera. The Moto C Plus variant is also expected to pack a bigger battery at 4000mAh. Moreover, the two handsets are expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.