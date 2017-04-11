Moto C photo leaks online : Specs known so far

Motorola released its 44th-anniversary video a week ago, which showcased the upcoming Moto X (2017) smartphone. But the closer look on the same video revealed another phone dubbed as Moto C.

The video does not uncover the phone clearly. Only the back of it is visible which shows only rear camera and speaker. For now, this video revealed only white color variant of Moto C. Whereas, separate leaks on the internet showed the same device with the different color variant. Leakster @Evleaks has shared this video screen and confirmed its identity.

Over three months, leaks and rumors were surrounded around this phone on which the company was believed to be working with. A tweet by krispitech shows the picture of the same device in different colors - black, gold and red.

So probably this is Moto C. It looks good. (weibo/ucanup) pic.twitter.com/ix5oX5qvk9 — krispitech (@krispitech) April 11, 2017

If we clearly observe the picture, we get to know about the camera with LED flash at the back of the phone, the 3.5mm jack located at the top, power button and volume rocker on the right. The batwing logo of Motorola is present just below the camera.

With the specifications leaked so far, we know that the rear camera is of 16-megapixel with LED flash and selfie shooter is of 8-megapixel. The phone will come with a display of 5-inch HD (720p) with 294ppi pixel density.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, it offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Moto C is said to be backed up 3,800mAh battery. Not just this, the Motorola is said to be working on the Moto X(2017), Moto E4 and also Moto Z successor known as Moto Z2. Like Moto C, even the specs and other details of these phones were seen online.

