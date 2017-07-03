Here’s a chance to buy Moto C Plus at just Rs. 499

A few days back, Motorola released the Moto C Plus in India at a price of Rs. 6,999 as a Flipkart exclusive. Now, the device seems to be up for grabs at just Rs. 499 with the exchange offer.

The online retailer Flipkart is offering an exchange program on the device and buyers can make use of the same to avail a discount of up to Rs. 6,500. This way, the cost of the Moto C Plus will come down to just Rs. 499.

However, there is a catch in availing this discount. The exchange amount will vary based on the brand of the smartphone you are trading in. Eventually, it might not be Rs. 6,500 for all the smartphone models.

We should mention that the Moto C Plus that was released in India on June 19 went on sale on June 20. Based on the recent reports, the retailer managed to sell around 42,000 units of the smartphone during the sale and the entire stock was sold out in just seven minutes. Following this, the Moto C Plus was available for open sale on Flipkart starting from June 22 in three color options - Gold, White and Black.

To recap on the specs of the Moto C Plus (check out the first impressions), the smartphone bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display and is equipped with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The imaging department comprises of an 8MP rear snapper with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 2MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board the Moto C Plus include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support and a 4000mAh battery.