Moto C Plus India release slated for June 19

Back in May, the Moto C and C Plus smartphones were announced officially. Following this, the Moto C was launched in India at a price of Rs. 5,999.

Now, it looks like the Moto C Plus' India launch is nearing. We say this as the company has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm the device's release in the country. Moto India has teased that the Moto C Plus is coming soon to India with a tweet. The tweet reads, "Yes, it'll never let you run out of juice. Yes, it's THAT charged!" Following this, the company sent out invites for an event to happen in New Delhi on June 19.

The series of events have made us believe that the Moto C Plus might be launched in India on June 19. Also, the device is likely to be priced in the budget smartphone segment.

To remind you of the specifications, the Moto C Plus is fitted with a 5-inch display with HD 1280×720 pixel resolution. On the hardware front, the smartphone employs a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity.

The Moto C Plus flaunts an 8MP main snapper at its rear and a 2MP selfie camera with selfie flash. The plus variant has an 8MP main snapper that is claimed to perform pretty well even under low ambient light conditions. The handset gets the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery that is claimed to give a backup of up to 30 hours to the device.

If the Moto C Plus is released in India in the budget smartphone market, the device will surely get a good traction among the buyers and will compete against the best-sellers such as Xiaomi Redmi 4 and the newly launched Nokia 3 that will be available from June 16.