Moto C Plus is launching today in India: Live stream, expected price and more

Motorola earlier had taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm that its new smartphone Moto C Pus was being released in the country on June 19.

After launching the Moto C in the month of May, now the company is fulfilling its promise of launching several smartphones in the country. While Moto C Plus which was also first launched globally last month it is now coming to India. Going by what the company has been posting on Twitter, looks like this device is meant to woo the budget crowd.

In any case, the day has finally come when the Lenovo-owned brand will be officially launching the smartphone in India today.

And the good news is that Motorola is live streaming the launch event for the Moto C Plus. The event is scheduled to start at 12 PM. As such, Moto India will be broadcasting through its YouTube channel. So if you are interested you can watch it on the Moto India YouTube page.

Coming to the device itself and just to recall, Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch display with an HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor which is paired either with 1GB or 2GB RAM.

The handset offers 16GB storage which can be expanded via microSD card. The phone features an 8MP rear-facing camera and 2MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Further, the device is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The phone supports 4G/LTE connectivity as well. Moto C Plus comes in three color options like Metallic Cherry, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

Talking about the price, the smartphone was launched at a price of Euros 119, which roughly translates to about Rs. 8,000. So the upcoming smartphone could be priced around this same price range. Besides Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart and should be available soon after the launch.