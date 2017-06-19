Moto C Plus launched in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Sale

As promised, Lenovo's sub-brand brand Motorola has just launched its Moto C Plus smartphone at an event in India. This is the second smartphone in the Moto C series that has now been released in the country.

Commenting on the launch, the company said, "The new Moto C Plus offers a powerful battery, latest OS, advanced selfie camera and loads of style, at a price that fits your budget. Yes, It is that cool."

Further, the company has also said that this smartphone has been developed keeping consumers' need in mind and that it has been designed to deliver the best experiences as much as possible.

While that sounds promising let's have a look a some of the key features and specifications of the device.

Display, RAM, Processors, and Storage Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset offers 16GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD. Cameras Talking about the optics, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, autofocus, and a 71-degree field of view. At the front, the device sports a 2-megapixel camera similar to the Moto C. Battery and Software The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it also ships with a rapid charger that will provide fast charging. Moto C Plus runs on the latest version of Android that is Android Nougat 7.0. Other features Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Much like the case with the Moto C, the Moto C Plus is also expected to get a 4G VoLTE variant and dual-SIM card slots in India. The smartphone measures 144x72.3x10 mm and weighs 162 grams. The Moto C Plus will be available in Black, White and Gold color options, Pricing and Availability Moto C Plus is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India and the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting Tuesday, June 20 at 12 PM. Further Motorola has also announced launch day offers. So if consumers buy the smartphone on the first-day sale then they will be getting 20 percent off on Flipkart Fashion and consumers can also buy the Motor Pulse Max headset at a discounted price of Rs. 749. In addition, Reliance Jio Prime members will get up to 30GB of additional data without any extra charge.