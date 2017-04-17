Moto C, Moto C Plus render show the budget phones from all angles

Motorola owned by Lenovo is in the headlines for its upcoming smartphones those are hitting the rumor mills frequently. While there is a handful of upcoming devices, the budget-centric Moto C and C Plus heavily rumored in the past few days.

Now, the 360-degree CAD render videos of the alleged Moto C and Moto C Plus have been leaked showing the smartphones from all the angles. Though these are not the first leaks of the budget smartphone duo from Lenovo, these show the best looks as they are clear and give a close up view. The CAD renders are of pretty high resolution revealing the design details such as large rear camera modules on these phones.

The Moto C seems to have a textured pattern on its power button. Such a texture is used on many other devices to distinguish between the power button and the volume rocker. From the leaked CAD render videos, it looks like both the phones are designed almost similarly expect for a few noticeable differences. One of the striking differences between the two is the camera bump on the Plus variant. Also, both the Moto C and Moto C plus are of different sizes.

From the CAD renders, it can be said that the Moto C and Moto C Plus feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port for charging. There is no USB Type-C interface. The renders show that these smartphones might be launched in Gold, Black, Red, and Silver color variants. Lenovo is yet to reveal an official word on when these smartphones will be announced and their specs and features. In the meantime, you can take a look at the videos of the Moto C and C Plus from here.

