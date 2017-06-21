Moto C Plus reportedly sold out and out of stock in India

Just a few days back Moto C Plus was launched in India and it went on sale starting June 20. While Motorola has a good number of loyal fans in India, this budget smartphone has now managed to achieve a great feat in terms of sales in the country. As per fresh reports, the smartphone was reportedly sold out within seven minutes of its first sale.

The news comes from Flipkart and the company has made an announcement stating, "The entire stock on Flipkart was sold out within seven minutes of the sale opening, selling at a bristling [sic] rate of 100 units per second." On closely following the company's statement it looks like there were at least around 42,000 units of Moto C Plus on sale. That's quite a good number.

However, while the initial stock seems to have been depleted the e-commerce site has announced that the Moto C Plus will be stocked and will be available via open sale on Flipkart from Thursday, June 22 onwards. The Moto C Plus is priced at Rs. 6,999 and comes in Black, White, and Gold color options.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in the device, here are some of the key features and specifications of the device.

Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. Te device is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC which is coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

As for the optics, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view, and LED flash. At the front the handset sports a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Moto C Plus is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android Nougat.

The smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Moto C Plus also offers 4G VoLTE support and dual-SIM card slots. The Moto C Plus measures 144x72.3x10mm and weighs 162 grams.