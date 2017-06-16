Moto C Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart in India: Motorola confirms

The month of June has been and is going to be very eventful for Motorola fans as the company has already announced the Moto Z2 Play and the Moto E4 series smartphones. And the company has now sent out press invites for June 21st and 27th where it will be announcing some new products. If that is not enough, according to reports the company might also announce another smartphone on June 30.

It seems that the Lenovo-owned brand is keeping its promise of launching several new smartphones in 2017. However, as we are expecting some smartphones like Moto G5S Plus, Moto Z2 Force, and Moto X4 to be launched on the scheduled dates it seems, Moto C Plus is coming to India as well. The company has stated that it will arrive on June 19 which we have already reported in our previous article.

But there's a new update. As per the latest tweet from the company the upcoming smartphone Moto C will be a Flipkart exclusive. Well, this was not going to be a surprise as Motorola has been working with Flipkart in the past to sell its products. But again Motorola is banking on Flipkart as it is a popular e-commerce platform in India amongst others.

Yes, it's a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/29lsSpWqic — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 15, 2017

In any case, the other thing we know for sure is that the smartphone will be available online and consumers can just log-in to Flipkart and purchase the device easily. From what have heard the handset might be priced under Rs.10,000. However, the company has not mentioned anything about offline availability as of now.

As for the specifications of the device, Motorola C Plus comes with a 5-inch 720p display, MediaTek MT6737 SoC with four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz, either 1GB or 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, 8MP camera, 2MP front shooter, Bluetooth 4.2, runs Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a massive 4000mAh battery.

The phone should be available in Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold and Starry Black color options.