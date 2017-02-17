Moto Celebrates 3 years in India; Rolls out attractive discounts and exchange offers on Flipkart

The Lenovo owned company Moto is celebrating 3 year anniversary of its presence in India. And as it celebrates its anniversary, Moto in association with Flipkart is rolling out a bundle of offers for consumers and Moto fans.

So on 20th and 21st Feb, when Moto Days celebrations begin, consumers can choose from the entire range of Moto Smartphones including Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto M, Moto G Turbo Edition, Moto E Power, Moto E and Moto G (2nd Generation) and enjoy lucrative discounts and special exchange offers. Along with offers, Moto is also offering 10 percent instant discount to IndusInd Bank credit card users.

Moreover, during the two day celebration offer, consumer can also avail special exchange offers on recently launched Moto Z, Moto Z Play and Moto M and save upto INR 20,000 on exchange of their old smartphone.

Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group India expressed his views "We are very delighted to celebrate our three years of successful presence in India and association with Flipkart. In these years, Flipkart and Moto's relationship has grown several folds."

He further said, "With the Moto Days, we want to celebrate this successful association and provide our consumers attractive discounts and cashback on select Moto devices. Our commitment is to make the most differentiated smartphone technology accessible to our customers and that has helped us emerge as the no. 2 brand both by volume and value in CY 2016 as per IDC report."