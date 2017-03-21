Moto E 2017 might be the same device as the unknown Moto XT1750

Around a month ago, an unknown Moto XT1750 device showed up that the people didn't believe it to be the Moto E 2017.But as things are turning out, it might actually be the the successor of well known Moto E3 .

The Moto E3 was disclosed in September last year and as expected, the phone packs budget specs that are priced at a lower price. However, looking at the earlier leaks about the rumored Moto E 2017 and considering the specs, it was difficult to believe that this is the successor to the Moto E3. It was speculated that the Moto XT1750 handset will have the same 5-inch screen as the Moto E3.

As per the reports, this one gets a lower resolution of 480p as compared to the Moto E 2016's 720p.The unknown Motorola phone will probably come with a MediaTek MT6580M processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz and is teamed with a 1 GB RAM.

The alleged Moto E 2017 has a storage of mere 8 GB. However, it can be expanded via a microSD card slot of possibly not more than 32GB. In terms of camera, it has a 5MP camera on the back and a 2MP sensor for selfies.

Right now, it is hard to tell whether the Moto E 2017 is the same device as the unknown Moto XT1750 or not. But if it is the same, the latest reports indicate that Moto E4 will come with the newer Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This could be really awesome, but we are yet to see if Motorola will ship in with such a low-spaced device and subsequent pricing.

Moto E3 has a 5-inch 720p screen, a MediaTek MT6735P processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It has an 8MP camera on the back and a 5 MP shooter on the front for selfies. Its 2800mAh battery unit is enough to get through the day. So it is expected that Motorola will upgrade most of these features rather than downgrade them as implied by the Moto XT1750.