Moto E-series smartphones won't be receiving the Android Nougat update

While many users are anticipating the arrival of Android 7.0 Nougat, the Moto E-Series of smartphones from Motorola might not receive the update.

The company has recently updated its support page revealing the list of devices that will get updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. And if you observe the list, it looks like the E-series and even the newly launched Moto E3 Power will no be getting the Android 7.0 update.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today in India, exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com

That's quite surprising and going by the fact that theMoto E3 Power was launched recently with decent specifications it's unfortunate that these smartphones do not have the slightest chance of getting the Android Nougat update.

However, the list of all the Motorola smartphone models receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update are as follows:

Moto Z (2016)- XT1635-03 (Received)

Moto Z-Droid (Received)

Moto Z-Force (2016) (Received)

Moto Z Force Droid (Received)Moto G4 Play (2016) - XT1609

Moto G4 (2016) - All Models (Received)

Moto G4 PLUS (2016) - All Models (Received)Moto X Play (2015) - XT1562

Moto X Pure (3rd Gen)

Moto X Force

Moto X STYLE (2015) - XT1572

Moto DROID TURBO 2 (2015) -XT1580 XT1585

Moto DROID MAXX 2 (2015) - XT1565

Motorola Nexus 6 (Already received)

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals