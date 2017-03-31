Moto E4 with 4000mAh battery clears FCC; imminent launch possible

While the Moto G5 Sapphire Blue variant has been announced, another new Motorola smartphone carrying the model number XT1723 has cleared the FCC and obtained the certification.

There are speculations that the alleged Moto smartphone with the model number XT1723 could be the Moto E4, which is the sequel to the Moto E3 that was launched sometime in the last year. When the Moto E3 got certified by the FCC in the last year, it carried the model number XT1706. Talking about the FCC listing, this time it has revealed a few details to excite fans while it usually doesn't reveal a lot of details.

From the FCC website, it is known that the Moto XT1723 might feature a capacious 4000mAh battery as opposed to the 3500mAh battery in its predecessor, the Moto E3. The smartphone is likely to arrive with 16GB of storage capacity in the base version and 32GB of storage capacity in the high-end model.

While nothing much other than these details are known about the alleged Moto E4, we believe that we can get to know more details in the coming days or weeks. Having cleared the FCC certification, it means that Lenovo has grabbed the clearance to sell the upcoming Moto E4 with the model number XT1723 in the U.S. and Canada. This model is likely to be a variant of the other Motorola smartphone models XT1750 and XT1754 spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance.

