Moto E4 Plus with 5000mAh battery likely cleared FCC; bigger kin of Moto E4 on the cards

Lately, Moto E4 is hitting the headlines. The smartphone is expected to be announced soon as it is visiting FCC with different variants. Last week, we saw the Moto E4 with the model number XT1723 clearing the FCC and now another variant with the model number XT1773 has been certified.

The alleged Moto E4 Plus smartphone with the model number XT1773 has just received the FCC certification, tipping that it is getting ready for its launch in the U.S. Going by the media reports, the smartphone with this model number has received all necessary support from FCC favoring its release in the country. Basically, the Moto E4 Plus could be a bigger kin of the Moto E4 that was spotted in the FCC last week.

As per the FCC listing, the Moto E4 Plus is listed to arrive with 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi. The FCC listing shows two IDs and it is believed that one could support NFC and the other without NFC. Besides the connectivity features, the Moto E4 Plus is said to feature a non-removable battery. The rumors claim that the Moto E4 Plus and Moto E4 could be the sequels to the last year's Moto E3 and E3 Power.

In addition to the FCC listing, the same was revealed by the popular Twitter-based leakster Roland Quandt. Interestingly, his tweet reveals that the Plus variant of the Moto E4 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and MediaTek SoC.

Talking about the Moto E4 that was spotted on the FCC website last week, the smartphone is said to feature 16GB storage space and a battery capacity of 4000mAh. Earlier, another device carrying the model number XT1750 also received the FCC certification and it was listed to have 8GB storage on board.

These are not the only ones that we expect from Motorola. We say this as two smartphones with XT1750 and XT1754 model numbers were also spotted receiving the Wi-Fi certification lately.

