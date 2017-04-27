Moto E4 and E4 Plus specifications and prices leak ahead of launch

We are nearing the official launch date of Moto E4/E4 Plus. But the rumors and leaks regarding these two phones are still hitting the headlines.

Forget about the rumors and leaks, we have even seen these phones making its appearance in FCC and GFXBench lately. As expected, they revealed quite a lot of features about the smartphones. If we put together all those leaked images, rumors and benchmarking listings, it helps us in getting a clear idea on the final specifications and price of the device.

If they are true, then Moto E4 and E4 Plus will have the below-mentioned specs and design.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Moto E4 The Moto E4 will be powered by a Mediatek MT6737M SoC and said to be coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It even comes with microSD slot option using which can be used to extend the storage. Also Read: Lenovo's upcoming Moto smartphones will feature ZUK's ZUI It will have a 5 inch HD display and houses a 2800 mAh battery. The device is claimed to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. With a 5MP selfie camera, it is featured to have an 8MP main camera. Moto E4 Plus The Moto E4 Plus will have the same chipset as its younger sibling. That is, even this model will be equipped with a Mediatek MT6737M SoC. With a huge battery of 5000 mAh, it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Speaking on optics part, the phone will have a better rear camera with 13MP resolution whereas, the front camera will be same as Moto E4. It will have an HD display of 5.5-inch and will be made available in 2/3/4GB RAM and 16GB of expandable native storage. Spotted on GFXBench last week The Moto E4 was spotted on the Geekbench website last week revealing much information about the phone. It even showed the score it achieved in few tests conducted by them. Also Read: Press renders of Moto Z2 Play leaked: No major changes in design The phone scored 551 points in the single-core test whereas, 1514 points in the multi-core test. Leaked image on Twitter The renowned leakster @evleaks has posted a picture of these two phone on Twitter some days back. The image with thicker bezels and unsightly design is believed to be of Moto E4 and the other one with attractive thinner bezels could be the Moto E4 Plus. Cleared FCC Certification The Moto E4 with model number XT1723 has cleared the FCC last month whereas, its plus variant cleared the same certification after a week. Also Read: Moto X (2017) hands-on images leaked: Reveals design, specs and more Unlike other FCC listing, this time it spoke about battery capacity of these two phones. The E4 is said to come with 4000mAh and E4 Plus with the model number XT1773 has 5000mAh.

The company is planning to unveil E4 and E4 Plus in Europe and other markets with a price tag of 150€ and 190€ respectively.