Moto E4 spotted on Geekbench; key specs come to light

Earlier this month, the Moto E4 series hit the rumor mills as three different variants received FCC certification. This lineup is believed to be the successor of the Moto E3 Power launched last year.

After receiving the FCC certification, the Moto E4 has been spotted on the Geekbench website. The budget smartphone from Lenovo has obtained a score of 551 in the single-core test and 1514 points in the multi-core test. These scores are pretty impressive given the fact that the Moto E4 will be an entry-level smartphone. Besides the benchmark score, the Geekbench listing also sheds light on the key specifications of this smartphone.

Also Read: Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus renders hit the web

When it comes to the specs, the Moto E4 seems to arrive with the Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. At its core, the smartphone is believed to make use of a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with Mali-T720MP2 graphics card and 2GB RAM. The other aspects revealed by the benchmark listing include a Bluetooth LE 4.2, Wi-Fi, 16GB internal storage capacity, and a 2800mAh battery. Notably, the FCC website also showed the presence of a 2800mAh battery in the alleged Moto E4.

Also Read: After Moto E4 and E4 Plus, Moto E4 Power clears FCC with 5000mAh battery

For now, there is no word on the screen size and resolution and the camera aspects of the Moto E4 smartphone. Having said that this smartphone has been spotted on both Geekbench and FCC websites, it can be said that the official launch of the same might happen in the coming weeks. It is believed that Moto E4 might be unveiled along with the E4 Plus, its bigger kin with a juicier 5000mAh battery and support for NFC.

Source