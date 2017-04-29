Moto E4 Plus hits the web, 5000mAh battery gets confirmed

Earlier this month, we came across an FCC documentation that didn't fail to astound the Moto fans and the others too. We say this as the alleged Moto E4 Plus was spotted on the FCC listing with a massive 5000mAh battery.

Motorola as well as Lenovo are known for making use of high capacity batteries in their smartphones. But what's surprising is that the Moto E lineup has entry-level offerings and so the use of a juicier 5000mAh battery in the E4 Plus is something that we have not seen. The high capacity batteries are usually featured in the flagship smartphone models only.

Removable back cover Following the FCC documentation, the images of the alleged Moto E4 Plus have been spotted online and one of them show a removable back cover on the phone. This way, it is clear that the Motorola smartphone's battery can be swapped with another one as and when it is needed. Two RAM variants Apart from the massive battery, the Moto E4 Plus is likely believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch HD 1280 x 720 pixel display. A 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC paired with Mali-T720MP2 graphics unit. The smartphone is likely to arrive in 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. Price is also tipped The Motorola's Moto E4 Plus might feature a 13MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The device will be pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, claim the previous reports. Moto E4 Plus is likely to hit the European markets initially before making its way into the other regions. The device is believed to be priced approximately at $207 (approx. Rs. 13,300).

