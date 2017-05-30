Moto E4 Plus live images leak along with protective case: Here’s what to expect

We have already come across reports that Lenovo is all set to launch the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus smartphones later this year. There are reports that the Moto E4 will be unveiled on July 17 but an official confirmation is pending as yet.

Now, it looks like the Moto E4 Plus is also getting ready to be launched soon. We say this as the Moto E4 Plus has appeared on an Indonesian certification agency called POSTEL. The device seems to bear a model number XT1770. This points out that the Moto E4 Plus might be released soon in the country and other Asian markets too.

Following the appearance on POSTEL, a slew of Moto E4 Plus live images has been leaked online along with a protective case. The real images show the device in the Gray color variant. Let's take a look at the latest details those have been revealed regarding the Moto E4 Plus.

Entry-level Moto E4 Plus The Moto E lineup of phones are usually entry-level offerings. Likewise, the Moto E4 Plus is the fourth-gen E series smartphone from the brand. The device is expected to sport a 5.5-inch HD 720p display, going by a recent leak. 3GB RAM and quad-core processor The recent reports tip at the presence of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity along with a quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737M SoC. Android 7.1.1 Nougat The Moto E4 Plus is believed to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box. Also, the device is believed to have not many customizations on top of the stock Android OS as in the previous generation devices. Also read: Moto E4 Plus hits the web, 5000mAh battery gets confirmed Camera seems to be decent Given that the Moto E4 Plus will be an entry-level smartphone, it is said that the camera department will comprise of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. Battery life is its USP Going by the previous reports, it is known that the Moto E4 Plus' battery life will be the smartphone's USP. We say this as the FCC database has shown that the Moto E4 Plus will be powered by an enormous 5000mAh battery. No USB Type-C port The Moto E4 Plus leaked images show that the smartphone will have a 3.5mm audio jack instead of a USB Type-C port and it makes sense for an entry-level smartphone. Also read: Moto E4 and E4 Plus specifications and prices leak ahead of launch There’s a physical home button The leaked images show a physical home button at the front, extremely thin bezels, and rounded corners too. It is seen to be an entry-level or mid-range smartphone as the name hints at.

