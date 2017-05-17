Moto E4 Plus Press renders leaked revealing the specs

Motorola is said to release their entry level smartphones under E series shortly. Moto E4 Plus is one such phone which has made everyone to wait for its launch.

With an affordable price range and decent specs, the rumors and leaks have already revealed quite a lot of details about the device. Now, a new leak and press render have popped up online which further adds some more information to the already known specs and design details. As per the information known so far, it gives us a hint that this E4 device may take over G series sometime soon.

E4 Plus in two color variants The leaked press render speaks about the design of the device. The leaked image clearly says that this upcoming E4 Plus will have a similar design of newly launched Moto G and Z series smartphone. Also Read: Moto E4 and E4 Plus specifications and prices leak ahead of launch It also reveals that E4 Plus will be made available in the market in two different colors- black and gold. Leaked specs Other than the design aspect, it even revealed few of its specs. According to the leak, the phone will come with a 5.5-inch display. It is packed with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM. The E4 Plus will offer a 32GB of native storage option which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Other details revealed This new leak also revealed about the huge battery of 5000mAh capacity equipped in this budget-friendly smartphone. The device is also said to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Also Read: Motorola will launch Moto E4 and E4 plus as it passes through the FCC The exact date of Moto E4 Plus launch event is not yet confirmed by the company, but few sources do say that this phone may launch in June.

