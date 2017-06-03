Moto E4 Plus pricing revealed; To cost under Rs. 15,000

As some of you may know, Lenovo is all set to launch its entry-level Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus soon. If rumors are to be believed, the Moto E4 Plus will get unveiled on July 17.

While official confirmation is yet to come, there has been a lot of leaks regarding the Moto E4 Plus. From images to shell covers, the phone is always making headlines. Yet again, we have come across a source on Twitter, which claims that the upcoming smartphone will be retailed for £159.95 ($206) in the U.K. So it would be around Rs. 13,300 in India.

Well, truth to be told, we don't know how much weight this rumor holds. In any case, the Moto E4 Plus is expected to cost under Rs 15,000. By now, we kind of know what the phone will offer. A recent leak suggested that the device will come in three different color variants: Black, Blue and Gold. It is also said to feature a round-shaped camera along with a flash ring, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Speaking of its rumored specifications and features, the Moto E4 Plus is likely to sport a 5.5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The heart of the device will be a Quad-core 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737M Cortex-A53 processor backed by Mali-T720MP2 GPU and 2GB/3GB of RAM. Storage-wise, it may come with 16GB of native storage.

On the optics front, the Moto E4 Plus is expected to feature a 13MP primary shooter with autofocus and LED flash. Likewise, there will be a 5MP front-facing camera.

Coming to the most highlighted part of the E4 Plus, the smartphone is speculated to house a massive 5000mAh battery.

