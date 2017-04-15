Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus renders hit the web; compared side by side

Since the past few days, we are coming across a lot of rumors and leaks related to the Moto E4 series. From the rumors, it can be inferred that we can expect two in the lineup this year.

(Here they are side-by-side) pic.twitter.com/vE0XK4j9OI — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 15, 2017

The Moto E4 Plus is believed to be a larger and higher-end variant than the Moto E4. Both the smartphones were spotted clearing the FC certifications. The Moto E4 seems to have a 2800mAh battery while the Plus variant is listed to arrive with a 5000mAh battery. Now, there seems to be further interesting information regarding these new Moto E series smartphones due to be launched in the coming months.

We say this as the renowned leakster @evleaks has posted a picture on Twitter. It is believed that the two phones shown in the image are the Moto E4 and E4 Plus. The one with thicker bezels and unsightly design is believed to be Moto E4 whereas the one next to it with attractive thinner bezels could be the Moto E4 Plus. The Plus variant seems to feature a fingerprint sensor below the display and a selfie flash as well. It looks like the Plus variant will have a larger display than the Moto E4.

There is no official word from Motorola owned by Lenovo on when the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will actually see the light of the day. Given the company's focus to grow, we can say that they are intending to unveil these smartphones in the coming months. We believe that there will more leaks and rumors revealing the potential design and specifications of the two new Moto smartphones.

