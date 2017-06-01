Moto E4 Plus shell covers leaked: Suggests three color options

We know that Motorola is going to launch its new budget-friendly Moto E series smartphones soon. While we are still waiting for the official launch, the Moto E series smartphones have been leaked multiple times in the past week.

And until the device goes official, we are expecting more leaks to surface online. That being said, a fresh leak has yet again appeared and this time it reveals some design aspects of the upcoming Moto E4 Plus.

Well, the shell covers of the Moto E4 Plus smartphone has just been leaked by technoford and these covers suggest that the smartphone could come in three color variants - Gold, Blue, and Black. Considering that these will be the colors of the upcoming smartphone then, it is likely that Moto E4 will also feature the same colors.

However, apart from the colors, the leaked shells also show the cutouts for various features of the Moto E4 Plus. Looks like it will have a round shaped camera ring and a flash ring, a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge, and a speaker grille at the back of the smartphone. The volume keys and the power button seem to be on the right side of the smartphone.

In any case, here are some of the rumored specifications of the upcoming Moto E4 Plus. The smartphone is expected to come with a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, be powered by a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737M Cortex-A53 quad-core chipset which should be paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and Mali-T720MP2 GPU. The smartphone is expected to offer 16GB of storage.

The handset is said to sport a 13MP camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front sensor. Moto E4 Plus may be backed by a large 5000mAh removable battery.