After Moto E4 and E4 Plus, Moto E4 Power clears FCC with 5000mAh battery

A few days back, we saw the Moto E4 and E4 Plus smartphones clearing FCC certification. These smartphones were spotted on the US regulatory site with the model numbers XT1723 and XT1773 respectively. It was also believed that the two models will be released in the U.S. soon.

Now, another smartphone allegedly believed to be the Moto E4 Power with the model number XT1770 has been spotted on FCC. This makes us come to a conclusion that the company is all set to launch a slew of new smartphones in the near future. Going by the FCC listing, the Moto E4 Power is likely to feature a non-removable 5000mAh battery. The FCC document shows that the battery charger is just 2.0A, hinting that the smartphone won't support fast charging.

Besides the FCC, the previously leaked Moto E4 was also spotted on P3DN, the Indonesian regulatory entity. At the P3DN, the complete specifications of the smartphone have been leaked. Going by the same, the Moto E4 is likely to feature a MediaTek processor paired with 4GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. The smartphone is said to arrive with a 5-inch FWVGA display. The other specs listed by the listing include a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front-facer, a 2300mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat.

The FCC listing that was leaked last week tipped at the presence of 4G LTE, NFC and Bluetooth 4.2 on the Moto E4 Plus, which is likely to be the bigger variant of the Moto E4.

A few other Motorola smartphones bearing the model numbers XT1750 and XT1754 have received the Wi-Fi certification. One of these could be the upcoming Moto X or Moto C. From the Wi-Fi certification, the Moto XT1750 is said to use a MediaTek 6580 octa-core processor and the Moto XT1754 is shown to use the quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC. Both these smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

