Moto E4 price and specifications leaked ahead of the launch

Lenovo's sub-brand Motorola has been teasing a new smartphone for the Indian fans and consumers for quite some time now. Moto India has been tweeting the teasers quite frequently and the teaser more or less hinted at Moto E4 Plus' arrival.

However, apart from the Plus variant, the company is also expected to launch Moto E4 in India at the same time. And it seems the launch might happen soon. A post on Twitter by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom hints that Moto E4's launch is imminent and that it will be arriving

The interesting part though is that the retailer has also revealed the pricing and availability details of the smartphone. Going by the tweet, the smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 8,500-Rs. 8,700. And as per the tweet, the smartphone should be made available through offline channels.

What's interesting is that Motorola might be following the same strategy as it did with the recently launched smartphones Moto C and Moto C Plus where one model was made available offline, and the other online.

In any case, Motorola will be launching Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in India soon.

Moto E4 Specifications

While Moto E4 has already been launched in other markets, here are the key features and specifications of the device. To begin with, Moto E4 comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The handset is powered by the 1.4GHz quad-core processor (MediaTek or Snapdragon, the processor varies depending on the market) which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Moto E4 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, and single-LED flash support. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, and single-LED flash. The smartphone is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11n, Micro-USB port, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, and 4G support.

The smartphone measures 144.5x72 x9.3mm, and it weighs 150 grams. Sensors on board include proximity, light, accelerometer, and magnetometer.