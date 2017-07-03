Moto E4 sale debuts in India at Rs. 8,999, Moto E4 Plus coming soon

It was known that Motorola will release the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus smartphones in India sometime soon. It looks like the company has launched the Moto E4 in the country without much fanfare and the E4 Plus will be coming soon.

As per the tweet from Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Moto E4 is available via the retail stores at a price of Rs. 8,999. The retailer has not revealed anything regarding the Moto E4 Plus but we believe that it will be launched soon as Moto India has put up a video teaser of the same on its official YouTube channel. Now, the tweet regarding the Moto E4 pricing seems to have been taken down by the user.

Notably, the same retailer took to Twitter in the last week to reveal that the Moto E4 is coming soon to India with an approximate price tag ranging from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 8,700.

The Moto E4 and E4 Plus were announced recently with the Snapdragon SoC but the Indian variant will use the MediaTek MT6737 processor. Both these smartphones feature a metal body and a water-repellent nano-coating as in the other Motorola smartphones. Also, there is a front-facing fingerprint sensor on board. With just a few differences such as battery capacity and screen sizes, these smartphones run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

To recap on specs, the Moto E4 boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p 2.5D curved glass full lamination display whereas the Moto E4 Plus has a 5.5-inch HD 720p display. The MediaTek processor mentioned above is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage on the Moto E4. On the other hand, the Moto E4 Plus comes in two variants - 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. Both the smartphones support expandable storage too.

The imaging aspects include 13MP auto focus rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and a 5MP front-facer with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS and dual SIM support. While the Moto E4 has a 2800mAh battery, the E4 Plus has a juicier 5000mAh battery and both support rapid charging.