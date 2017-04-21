Moto G4 Play Android Nougat update is coming soon

If you recall, the Moto G4 series smartphones, the Moto G4 and G4 Plus started receiving the Android Nougat update last month in March. However, there was still one smartphone in the series, the Moto G4 Play that was due to receive the update.

Going by the company's history, Motorola usually schedules the update release for the latest flagship releases in this case the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. But considering that the G4 series models are very similar to the new smartphones in terms of specs we were hoping that the update would be rolled out for all the device at once. That was not the case though.

While the update seems to have different timings for the release now a Lenovo representative has confirmed that the owners of the Moto G4 Play smartphones will also receive the update in the month of June. Android Authority also reports that the update might be first rolled out to U.S. consumers.

We should know about the global rollout in the coming days.

In any case, this is indeed a good news for Moto G4 Play owners. And this news also helps to answer the typical question, "When will my smartphone get the update?" Further, now that the manufacturer has revealed the time of Moto G4 Play update, users don't have keep wondering about the update. The users should see a notification pop up for the update in the said month.