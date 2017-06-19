Moto G4 Play starts getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

If you own a Moto G4 Play then there is some good news today. While Lenovo-owned Motorola had announced earlier to release Android Nougat update for the Moto G4 Play in June, the company has finally started pushing out the update for the smartphone.

And as per the reports, we are hearing that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has been rolled out in Brazil. However, as it is with any update the company will be rolling it out region wise. Thus Moto G4 Play owners in other countries should be receiving Nougat in the coming days.

Looking at the changelog, the update weighs in at around 640MB and the build number has now been moved to NPI26.48-8. Furthermore, the update brings the latest June 2017 Security Patch, New System icons, Duo Video calling application and other Android 7.1.1 features.

The update also brings the usual bug fixes and improvements in the smartphone.

Meanwhile, Motorola has instructed users to keep the battery at least 50 percent charged before updating to the new software. The company has also mentioned that device should be connected to a Wi-Fi network or LTE as data charges may be incurred while using mobile data.

Moto G4 Play users, who haven't received the notification about the update then they can simply go to the phone's Settings - About Phone - Software updates, and the phone will automatically download the update. The update should take around 10-15 minutes to get fully installed on the device.

If you own a Moto G4 Play and have got the update, do share with us about the new features and how is it different from the old one.