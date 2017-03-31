Moto G4 Plus to finally get the Nougat update in the US

Motorola being used by millions of users globally has recently gained wide popularity after its launch of G series. By providing regular Android updates to the user, it has seen an intense peak in its sale.

Already the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus users of Asia received the Android Nougat OS update immediately after the release of OS. Now, it's time for US users to get this latest update on their phone. This update was sent out on February for the Canadian carrier locked devices with Koodo and Telus users. The unlocked G4 and G4 Plus users in the US were waiting eagerly for this update from a long time.

They were hoping for this update to come soon after few users of Republic Wireless started getting this update as a 'soak test' part. According to few sources, the success in soak test made this update to roll out on unlocked Moto G4 Plus smartphones. Now, even these users can have all the features offered by Nougat on their phone.

With 741 MB size, it looks like a quite heavy update. Since updates stop in between because of the unstable network, it is recommended to switch to any stable Wi-Fi connection before proceeding with the download.

Other than the network, One should also make sure that his phone is having enough power to bear this huge process. If you have still not received any notification regarding this update or worried about missing any notification, then you don't have to worry.

You can verify it by going to Software updates section under ' about phone' of device's setting. You can download and install it manually if any updates are present.