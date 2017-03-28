Moto G5 to be launched in India on April 4

Well, it looks like the new smartphone Moto G5 will be launching in India on April 4. Lenovo has just sent out press invites for an event to be held in new Delhi.

The launch comes after Lenovo recently announced the Moto G5 Plus in India. Further, it looks like the company is keeping its promise of delivering another smartphone. Having said that, Lenovo seems to be following the same strategy as it did with the Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 smartphones. The company had launched the Moto G4 Plus first and then the G4 variant.

On the other hand, it is expected that the Moto G5 will relatively be less costly compared to the other Moto G series devices. The Moto G5 Plus was launched in India at Rs. 16,999.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G5 will feature downgraded components as compared to Moto G5 Plus. One tad similarity between the two smartphones maybe in terms of design complete with a fingerprint scanner bust the rest will differ marginally. The G5 will come with a 5-inch FullHD display. The G5 will feature a regular 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and a 2800 mAh battery.

Further, the smartphone will likely feature three variants depending on the RAM. Reportedly, it will start with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, followed by 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, and lastly 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot which will be expandable up to 256GB. As for the OS, Moto G5 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The dual-SIM smartphone will support 4G.

However, as of now, Lenovo has not given any information on the pricing details of the upcoming Moto G5 smartphone. Given the three storage and RAM variants of the Moto G5, the price could be set accordingly to give a close competition to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4.