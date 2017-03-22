Is Moto G5 Blue Sapphire color variant coming soon?

The Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones were announced in late February at the MWC 2017. At the time of launch, these phones were unveiled only in Fine Gold and Lunar Grey color options. Now, there is interesting news for the Moto fans.

As per the fresh leaks, the company might soon announce a new color variant of the Moto G5 phones. Roland Quandt, a renowned leakster, has revealed the leaked shots of the Moto G5 in Blue Sapphire. He has posted a set of leaked photos showing the rear and sides of the Moto G5 in blue while the front panel remains black. As for the availability of the Blue Sapphire Moto G5, there is no word on the same.

It looks like the Moto G5 Plus might also get this Blue Sapphire color option later. Also, we can expect the pricing of these phones to be the same as the other two color options. However, these might be limited to select markets and carriers. Notably, this isn't the first time that we are coming across the Blue color Moto G5. Earlier this month, the same leakster revealed a video showing the Moto G5 in the Blue Sapphire color option.

Undoubtedly, the Moto G lineup is one of the bestselling and successful phones i9n the world. In India, we saw the release of the Moto G5 Plus exclusively via Flipkart starting from Rs. 14,999. The Moto G5 is yet to make its way into the Indian market. We can expect the device to be launched in the coming months.

