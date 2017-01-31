Moto G5 to come with fast charging support and charger

It might be soon that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus will be officially revealed by its manufacturer but the rumors seem to be never ending.

While the smartphones have a fair share of rumors, we have got a decent idea of what the upcoming devices could feature. However, the features might change and we cannot be sure until the devices are made official.

On the other hand, as the speculations regarding the Moto G5 and G5 Plus are still ongoing, as per the latest report, it has been revealed that the Moto G5 could come with a fast charger.

The Moto G5 which was spotted by MotoG3 website on the FCC Certification site is said to come with a fast charger which operates at a maximum output of 1.6A at 9 Volts and it has been said that it delivers about 15 Watt of power output.

According to India Today, this charger is three times faster to iPhone 7. Besides, iPhone 7 charger comes with a 5W charger that draws a maximum of 12 Watt irrespective of any charger that is connected.

This could be a game changer for Motorola and the device that it is going to introduce. Fast charging is the next step up in the smartphone arena. Moreover, OnePlus and Google's Pixel devices have already demonstrated how efficient and beneficial this feature can be.

That being said, both the Moto G5 and the G5 Plus are expected to debut on February 26 at the MWC in Barcelona.