Moto G5 first stock will go on sale by mid-March, launch set for MWC 2017

Ahead of the launch, both Moto G5 and G5 Plus have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. If the rumors are to be trusted upon, these Motorola handsets will be making its fist public appearance at the MWC 2017 to be held late this month in Barcelona.

Earlier we had reported about the rumored specs of both Moto G5 and G5 Plus. To recall the features, the Moto G5 Plus may be powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset under-the-hood along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage space. Moving ahead, the G5 Plus will be further run on Android 7.0 Nougat, and sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will be backed by a 3,100mAh battery.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 and G5 Plus alleged prices leaked

In terms of the camera set up, the upcoming Moto G5 Plus will feature a 12MP rear camera, along with a decent 5MP selfie shooter, and will be priced around, Rs. 32,132. It should be noted that these are just mere rumors, and the company hasn't confirmed on any of it yet.

On the other hand, rumors about Moto G5 suggest that the smartphone has already cleared FCC and received the certification. As we had reported earlier, the FCC documents suggest that Moto G5 is expected to ship with a DTV Dongle. Not only that, the FCC website also claims that the smartphone will feature NFC connectivity allowing it to support Android Pay and will be roughly priced around, Rs. 23,743.

Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems - this coming from a UK retailer. pic.twitter.com/Dcg3tVDDn1 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2017

Adding on to the rumor mill, Ronald Quandt is his twitter confirms that Moto G5 will be launched at MWC 2017, and will be up for sale soon after the event, may be by mid-March. The tweet reads as follows: "Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems - this coming from a UK retailer."

Spotted at a UK retail website, the post shows that the handset with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant in both Gold and Grey of 16GB will go on sale. The post further notes that Moto G5's first stock will be up for sale by mid-March.

Well, how apt are these rumors will only be revealed after the Moto G5 is launched at the MWC 2017 later this month.