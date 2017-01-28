Moto G5 and G5 Plus alleged prices leaked

Just a week ago, specifications of the next-gen Moto G smartphones were leaked, thanks to CPU-Z listing. And we now have the pricing details of the same.

Motorola G5 and G5 Plus will carry the exact same price tags as their predecessors it seems, at least in Brasil. 1099/1499 Brasilian Real. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2017

According to Ronald Quandt, the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus could be priced very similar to its predecessors. He claims that the standard Moto G5 will come with a price tag of BRL 1099 (approximately Rs. 23,743) and the Plus variant would set you back by BRL 1499 (approximately Rs. 32,132).

In terms of specs, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to be come with Snapdragon 625 chipset under-the-hood along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage space. The device is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will draw fuel from a 3,100mAh battery.

Of course, it will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat when it launches sometime in March. For more details about the leaked specs check out this link.