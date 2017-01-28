Moto G5 and G5 Plus alleged prices leaked

The next-gen Moto G and Moto G Plus could be priced very similar to its predecessors.

Just a week ago, specifications of the next-gen Moto G smartphones were leaked, thanks to CPU-Z listing. And we now have the pricing details of the same. 

According to Ronald Quandt, the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus could be priced very similar to its predecessors. He claims that the standard Moto G5 will come with a price tag of BRL 1099 (approximately Rs. 23,743) and the Plus variant would set you back by BRL 1499 (approximately Rs. 32,132). 

In terms of specs, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to be come with Snapdragon 625 chipset under-the-hood along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage space. The device is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will draw fuel from a 3,100mAh battery. 

Of course, it will run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat when it launches sometime in March. For more details about the leaked specs check out this link



