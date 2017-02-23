Moto G5 and G5 Plus final look confirmed; key specs revealed

Ahead of the launch, there has been innumerable speculations about the upcoming Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus devices. Amidst all the rumors surfacing the web, here comes some confirmation about the design and specifications of the devices.

Live images Moto G5 and G5 Plus have been leaked now. The renders show the devices in its final form and trust us, both the handsets look absolutely stunning. As per the images that you can see here, Moto G5 might sport a 5.2-inch full HD display, while on the other hand, Moto G5 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display screen

Expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat, the device might come packed with a strong hardware Snapdragon 430, while on the other hand the Moto G5 Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 625.

Moto G5 Plus for Verizon. pic.twitter.com/XfmzLMc8zn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

On the other hand, the upcoming Moto G5 will feature 2GB of RAM coupled with a 32GB storage unit, while Moto G5 Plus will come with 2GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage capacity.

Apart from these features, these devices are going to come with biometric sensor touchpad, almost similar to that of the OnePlus 3 model. As per the design is concerned, Moto G5 and G5 Plus will feature a metallic back cover along with a removable battery. While on the front, the device will fit virtual buttons and a fingerprint sensor.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 Plus render for Verizon leaks on Twitter

Well, the leaked renders don't reveal any further details about the devices for now. About the launch date, both the devices are expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress event set for February 26, alongside Nokia, Huawei, and more.

To get more updates on Moto G5 and G5 Plus stay tuned to GizBot.

Image Source