Moto G5 and G5 Plus official launch set for next month, clears FCC

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the upcoming Motorola smartphones - Moto G5 and G5 Plus. Talking about when the devices are launched, predictions are such that both Moto G5 and G5 Plus may make its first public appearance at the MWC 2017, to be held in Barcelona next month.

We had earlier reported that in a twitter handle with a username Ronald Quandt, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus pricing has been leaked. If the tweet is to be trusted upon, Moto G5 may come with a price tag of BRL 1099, which is roughly around Rs. 23,743, wherein the G5 Plus variant may be priced at BRL 1499, which when calculated will be around Rs. 32,132.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 and G5 Plus listing spotted prior to official announcement

It should be noted that there's no official statement by the smartphone vendor as of yet. In terms of the specs, the upcoming Moto G5 Plus may be powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset under-the-hood along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage space. Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphone is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will be backed by a 3,100mAh battery. In terms of optics, G5 Plus will feature a 12MP rear camera, along with a decent 5MP front facing camera set up.

On the other hand, the Moto G5 as we had previously reported has already received FCC certification as well. In addition, as per the FCC documents, Moto G5 is expected to ship with a DTV Dongle. Not only that, the FCC website also claims that the smartphone will feature NFC connectivity allowing it to support Android Pay. Well, it should be noted that these are just rumors and there has been no official statement issued by the company itself.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 and G5 Plus alleged prices leaked



However, with the specs leaked, and clearing FCC certification, it signifies that both Moto G5 and G5 Plus can be unveiled at the MWC event to be held next month.

For more updates on Moto G5 and G5 Plus, stay tuned to GizBot.