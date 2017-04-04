Moto G5 is launching today in India: Watch the live stream here

Lenovo/Motorola has been teasing the launch of the Moto G5 smartphone in India today. The event will happen in New Delhi at 12:15 PM.

The Moto G5 was unveiled along with the G5 Plus in late February at MWC 2017 and the bigger variant of the duo was also released in India in March. While the Moto G5 Plus priced starting at Rs. 14,999 is exclusive to Flipkart, the Moto G5 is teased to be exclusive to Amazon India. We can expect the company to price the smaller variant of the two lesser than Rs. 14,999 just as it did with G4 in the last year.

The Moto G5 will be released today and the sale will debut on April 5 at 12 AM. There will be special Moto G5 launch offers as well for the Amazon Prime customers in India. We can expect these offers to be detailed today.

Motorola owned by Lenovo is all set to live stream the launch of the Moto G5 on its official YouTube channel as it did with the G5 Plus. You can watch the live stream of G5 launch from here to catch all the action live. The good news for Moto fans is that the latest offering comes with a fingerprint sesnor embedded on the home button at the front and Google Assistant will soon be rolled out via an update.