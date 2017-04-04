Moto G5 launched in India at Rs. 11,999; sale debuts tonight

Moto G5 has been launched in India at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,999 and will go on sale from tonight at 11:59 PM.

The Moto G5 is exclusive to Amazon India and it will be preloaded with Amazon Prime. There are many launch offers. The Amazon Prime members will get Rs. 1,000 cashback on using Pay Balance. There is Rs. 1,000 cashback on HDFC credit card, Rs. 500 off on exchanging your old smartphone, and a free 16GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD cards. These launch offers are applicable for purchases made on April 5 and April 6.

To refresh on the specifications, the Moto G5 bestows a 5-inch FHD 1080p display. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity further expandable up to 128GB.

With Android 7.0 Nougat on board, this smartphone boasts of a 13MP rear camera with FHD 1080p video recording support, dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the Moto G5 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a removable 2800mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button at the front unlike the Moto G4 launched in 2016.

In the meantime, we had reported that the Moto G5 is a durable mid-range smartphone as the smartphone was pretty functional even after the durability test conducted by a YouTube channel. We will get to know more about the Moto G5 on our hands-on and review.