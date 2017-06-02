Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus can now be purchased through retail stores across India

When Lenovo launched the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones in India the devices were made available exclusively through online channels only. Well, Moto G5 was available through Amazon whereas Moto G5 Plus was a Flipkart exclusive.

However, there is some good news for Motorola fans. The two smartphones will now be available through offline channels as well. NDTV also reports that offline retailers have already received stocks of the two phones. So now the handsets will be available in both online as well as offline stores.

While Lenovo hasn't confirmed the details officially, from what we have heard the devices as of now are in stock in select stores across the country. The company should make the announcement soon as well.

More significantly, it looks like Motorola is changing its retail strategy and is trying to push more sales of the two devices. Having said that, just today the company also launched its budget smartphone Moto C which is available in retail stores across India.

In any case, if you are interested in the devices, here are the features and specifications as well as the pricing details of the two smartphones.

Moto G5 Moto G5 comes with a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with 441ppi pixel density and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. Further, the dual-SIM Moto G5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel sensor at the back with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens and a f/2.2 aperture. Moto G5 is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It measures 144.3x73x9.5mm and weighs 144.5 grams. Moto G5 Plus Coming to the Moto G5 Plus variant, the smartphone sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The handset is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. Moto G5 Plus features a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, a f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. In addition, the Moto G5 Plus is backed by a 3000mAh. Battery and comes with TurboPower charging support. Moto G5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box also. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. The smartphone weighs 155 grams and measures 150.2x74x9.7mm. Price You will be able to buy the Moto G5 at a price of Rs. 11,999. As for Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo has launched two variants in the Indian market - 3GB RAM 16GB storage which is priced at Rs. 14,999, and 4GB RAM 32GB storage one which will cost Rs. 16,999.