Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus official renders are out along with complete specifications

Of late, we have been hearing a lot of news about Motorola’s upcoming phones, the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5, which are scheduled to be announced at the MWC 2017, which is just ten days away from now.

Ahead of its official launch, both the phones are leaked in an official press renders along with the complete specifications. As you can in the images, both the phone’s design are in-line with the earlier leaked images as well. But, a striking observation is that both the phones will come with Lenovo’s branding at the bottom left of the phone.

Also, both the phones will have support for IP67 certification, which means that you can immerse the phones under water for 30 minutes and you can play with them in the dust as well. In terms of the specs, the Moto G5 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch 1080p display aided with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 3GB of RAM. A 3080mAh battery will be powering the phone.

On the flip side, we have the Moto G5, which will be a lot more different from the G5 Plus. It is rumored that the Moto G5 will be the Moto G5 Play in terms of specifications as the company is ditching the G5 Play. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with just 2GB of RAM and a smaller 2800mAh battery will back the entire package.

Motorola is expected to announce the phones at the MWC 2017 and will later on launch them in India as well.